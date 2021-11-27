The live shows of I’m a Celebrity have been canceled for the weekend.

Due to technical challenges caused by the area’s harsh weather, I’m a Celebrity will not be airing fresh episodes for the remainder of the weekend.

The show informed viewers via social media that no fresh episodes will be recorded for the show’s regular Saturday and Sunday night timeslot.

The ITV calendar will be packed with compilation shows highlighting some of the best moments from prior series, rather than the regular live programming.

Richard Madeley of I’m A Celeb stuns viewers with an unrecognizable throwback image.

Ant and Dec will be the hosts of the compilation shows.

The cancellations for the weekend came after ITV executives chose not to broadcast live on Friday night when Storm Arwen battered Gwrych Castle.

The Met Office issued a rare red wind warning from 3 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday, as the country was pummeled by the first winter storm, which brought gusts of up to 90 mph.

Due to safety concerns, Ant and Dec pre-recorded their portions before to the show’s commencement.

I’m A Celebrity took various precautions, including keeping the campmates inside the castle and devising a weather contingency plan to cover all eventualities.

Fans of the show have voiced their regret that no live episodes would be broadcast over the weekend, but have argued that it is for the best to keep the stars safe.

“While it’s disappointing, I can understand,” Rebecca wrote on the show’s Twitter page. “I also hope that the celebs are being looked after; I don’t suppose this is nice weather for them.”

Ryan stated, ” “This doesn’t bother me because it’s the greatest way to keep everyone safe. I’m hoping for a return of the show on Monday night. Stay safe, everyone!!! I hope the celebrities are well looked for.” The show’s 21st season has had a rocky start, with Richard Madeley forced to leave early after being taken to the hospital.

An intruder was also removed off the set earlier this week, according to reports.