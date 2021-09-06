The Live-Action Teaser for ‘One Piece’ Has Arrived; The Script Is Complete And Ready.

The first teaser image for the highly anticipated “One Piece” live-action adaptation has appeared online, along with news that the first episode’s script is now complete.

On Friday, a teaser image for the live-action version of “One Piece” was shared on social media with the comment, “Never lose sight of your goal, no matter how difficult or impossible it is.” Never lose sight of your convictions, no matter how difficult or impossible they may seem.”

The script, titled “Romance Dawn,” was confirmed in the tweet, as were the names of writer Matt Owens and showrunner Steven Maeda. The live-action adaptation’s official logo was unveiled on Saturday.

The series’ path to Netflix began in 2017, when famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda began seeking for collaborators to adapt the manga into a live-action show.

In January 2020, Netflix announced that it would pick up the show.

Unfortunately, no information regarding the live-action adaptation’s cast is available. The cast of Netflix’s “One Piece” is still a mystery to fans. However, it was previously reported that the first season will consist of 10 episodes and would follow Luffy’s recruitment of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, as well as his battle with Arlong.

The filming of the production, which is said to be bigger than “Snowpiercer,” has already begun in Cape Town. Marty Adelstein, the CEO and creator of Tomorrow Studios (the show’s producer), presented an update on the live-action version of “One Piece” before.

“We were meant to begin filming in Cape Town, South Africa, in August. We estimate that we will be able to film in September at the earliest. We’ve written the majority of the ten scripts. When we go back, we’ll start casting,” the CEO told Syfy in a May 2020 interview.

“My guess is June 1, but we’ll start casting right away. We’re talking about a bunch of names right now, and production should start in September. Sensei Oda and I have been collaborating closely. So, let’s get this party started, and this one is a big one. Adelstein continued, “I mean, Snowpiercer was a tremendous production; this is even bigger.”

The live-action adaptation of “One Piece” has yet to be announced, although some fans anticipate it will premiere next summer to coincide with the manga’s 25th anniversary. The show might launch on July 22, 2022, if this is the case.