The leisure centre in North Liverpool will remain closed.

Due to delays in restoration work, one recreational centre in north Liverpool will be closed until the winter.

After extensive repairs, the Peter Lloyd Lifestyles Centre in Tuebrook was set to reopen in the autumn.

However, in a report to councillors, council cabinet member for culture Harry Doyle acknowledged that issues arising during the refurbishment have pushed back the opening date.

In his recent update to the council’s culture and visitor economy select committee, Councillor Doyle did not go into detail regarding the delay.

“Peter Lloyd remains closed to the public while we wait for the necessary repairs to be completed,” he stated.

“The Council has put roughly £500,000 into Peter Lloyd, and I think that this demonstrates our commitment to the service and to encouraging physical activity in our city.

“It was intended that Peter Lloyd would open in the autumn, but due to additional issues and repairs required (therefore further Capital), the opening date has been pushed back to Winter 2021.”

Everton Park and Park Road, two other Lifestyles centers that had been closed since the outbreak began, were able to return to tourists in September.

However, due to staff constraints, councillor Doyle said they are now only offering restricted services at certain times and are only open six days a week as part of their gradual reopening strategy.