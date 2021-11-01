The Last Wano Act in ‘One Piece’ 1031; Raw Scans, Summary, Release Date, Highlights

The commencement of the last arc of Wano Kuni in “One Piece” 1031 means fans can expect more intense and exciting moments in the following chapters, which might involve the defeat of two Emperors of the Sea and the possible entry of another yonko in Wano’s restricted realm.

The most recent chapter of famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s hugely successful manga showed that the Ninja-Minks-Samurai-Pirates combination faces tough foes before they may ultimately taste victory. It also included the reawakening of Trafalgar D. Law and Eustass Kid, two members of the Worst Generation Pirates.

Law, the captain of the Hearts Pirates, reawakened his power and utilized the Kroom: Anesthesia against Big Mom at some point in the chapter. He snuck up behind the yonko, pierced her, and shocked the audience as his blade appeared from Big Mom’s chin. Meanwhile, Kid uses Assign and Punk Crash, a type of magnetic power, to battle the Toto Land’s strong king.

Kanjuro, the traitor, is shockingly alive, and for his final act, he painted a massive fire demon that slowly engulfs Onigashima, as ordered by Orochi. In the current chapter of “One Piece,” Luffy is still fighting Kaido, and Momonosuke is continuing producing Flame Clouds in the hopes of saving the floating island of Onigashima from collapsing into the Flower Capital.

A temporary partnership was given to Drake by Scratchmen Apoo, who happened to be working with three powerful Numbers: Inbi, Fuga, and Zanki. Kinemon’s torso had been severed again, and Nami and Usopp attempted to save him.

The CP-0 and Rob Lucci may be updated in “One Piece” 1031. It’s possible that readers will learn more about Nico Robin and Brook. Fans were treated to the emergence of Sanji’s latent power in the last chapter, but instead of confronting Queen the Plague, he fled.

In the next chapter, fans may see the conflict between Sanji and Queen continue. Aside from that, readers may get an update on King the Plague’s battle with Zoro, who succeeded in breaking King’s mask in the previous chapter of the manga.

Readers may expect the climax of the conflict between Luffy and Kaido, Big Mom vs Kid and Law, and the destiny of Onigashima and Wano in general as the manga enters its final arc. Insiders in the community frequently provide a summary of “One Piece” 1031 for fans who are looking forward to reading it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.