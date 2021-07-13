The last 16 months have felt like a prison sentence, according to the owner of a Liverpool nightclub.

The fact that Liverpool will be able to open on July 19 is a “surreal moment,” according to the club’s owners.

Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that Step 4 of England’s lockdown roadmap would take effect on July 19, as planned, with the ultimate lifting of restrictions.

The majority of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the pandemic will be lifted on July 19th.

From July 19, new laws will apply to shopping at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Home Bargains.

This relaxation of restrictions was meant to happen on June 21, but the government’s roadmap out of lockdown is based on four critical tests that operate as a checklist that must be accomplished – which were not met.

Due to their inability to comply with social distancing guidelines, hospitality venues, including some of the city’s most prominent nightclubs, have been compelled to remain closed during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson has now given the go-ahead for the remaining firms to reopen, and Liverpool’s club owners are stunned.

The last 16 months of lockdown restrictions have “felt like a prison term,” says Amy Gwynn, owner of city center clubs Avenue and Jaloux, but she finally feels like she can “breathe a sigh of relief.”

Amy, on the other hand, is still concerned about the future and fears that clubs may be placed under another lockdown.

“The long-awaited relaxation of restrictions put on feels like a weird event,” Amy told the ECHO.

“These past 16 months have felt like a prison sentence, but now we can see a road back to normalcy and breathe a sigh of relief,” says the author.

“We are still concerned about the future, and there is no guarantee that we will not be subjected to restrictions again in the future, but for the time being, it is time to start enjoying ourselves again.”

Red Door on Berry Street owner Lee Lynch says his crew is focused on “going back to what we do best.”

Lee claims that his company has had to “consistently adjust along the road to survive,” and that he is now “looking forward to a life with fewer people.” The summary comes to a close.