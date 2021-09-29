The Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has the potential to become Netflix’s biggest hit of all time.

As long as it remains at the top of Netflix’s streaming platform, South Korea’s thriller series “Squid Game” is on track to become the most-watched show of all time.

The show began on September 17 and debuted at No. 8 in the US Top 10 on September 19. It debuted at No. 2 on September 20 and rose to No. 1 by September 21.

According to Deadline, “Squid Game” is the first Korean original series to ever reach No. 1 on Netflix’s top-rated shows in the United States.

“‘Squid Game’ will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Deadline Monday. “It’s just been out for nine days, but there’s a high chance it’ll be our most popular program ever.”

“Ginny and Georgia,” “Who Killed Sara?”, “Bridgerton,” and “Shadow and Bone” are just a few of Netflix’s other global hits.

The smash violent drama has quickly risen to No. 1 in 90 countries, including Qatar, Oman, Ecuador, and Bolivia, since its premiere.

But “Squid Game” may even surpass the 82-million households record held by “Bridgerton” as Netflix sees a continued upward trend in subscribers, Deadline said.

Packed with spine-chilling moments, the nine-episode gory drama tells the story of financially challenged individuals who accept a strange invitation to compete in lethal games in exchange for a $40 million cash prize. A mysterious man with a briefcase (played by Gong Yoo) recruits the players by handing out business cards to willing participants. Recruits dial the number on the card and are picked up by a van in a predetermined location. The players are escorted into the fatal games by masked guards in red uniforms as soon as they regain consciousness. The guards murder eliminated participants in the squid games.

The success of “Squid Game” in the United States is exceptional and even startling, according to Screenrant.

First, the show lacks a recognizable star for a U.S.-based audience and in addition to this, there was no aggressive marketing push as compared to Netflix’s more established shows such as “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher.”

The buzz on the show was done almost entirely through word-of-mouth recommendations of viewers who were captivated by the series, as per Screenrant.