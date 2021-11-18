The Kensington property linked to the hospital bomber is still being investigated by crime scene investigators.

After a police cordon was extended yesterday, crime scene investigators in white body suits returned to a residence in Kensington related to a terrorist tied to Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Emad Al-Swealmeen, 32, detonated a homemade bomb in the back of a taxi near the Crown Street maternity facility.

Al-Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, died in the explosion, but the taxi driver, David Perry, was able to flee the vehicle before it was consumed by flames.

On Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning, counter-terrorism police raided a residence on the corner of Sutcliffe Street and Boaler Street.

Four males who appeared to live at the property were detained, but were released on Monday evening after proving to authorities that they were not involved in any terror operation.

While the men were still in arrest, the cordon around Sutcliffe Street was removed on Monday morning, leaving only the property itself roped off.

The bomb squad was called to the site on Wednesday, and Sutcliffe Street and a significant stretch of Boaler Street were closed when “suspect packages” were discovered.

Residents of Sutcliffe Street have been allowed to come and go since explosives specialists evaluated the packages, while the road remains blocked to the general public.

Search teams were seen returning to the home on Thursday morning, as a large blue van drove up outside the house.

As the search teams entered the property, uniformed officers could be seen perusing notes on a clipboard.

After Counter Terrorism North West confirmed evidence that the device was built at a house in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, the significance of Sutcliffe Street in the investigation remains unclear.

The taxi picked El-Swealmeen up from Rutland Avenue before proceeding to the hospital, according to Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson.

He stated yesterday that the investigation’s “primary focus” remained Rutland Avenue.

Based on the procurement of components thought to have been used in the device, authorities claimed El-Swealmeen had been planning the attack since at least April.