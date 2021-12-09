The judge tells the rape victim, “You’ve done nothing wrong,” and praises her fortitude.

As he sentenced her terrible rapist, a judge told a remarkable young woman that she had showed incredible courage and fortitude.

Shaun Bennett, now 18, was jailed for rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration of a 13-year-old girl at Liverpool Crown Court.

Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, sentenced him to seven and a half years in custody with a further five years to be served on licence, calling the crimes “utterly disgusting and terrible.”

Boy raped a 13-year-old girl in the woods, then threatened her on Instagram.

Recorder Unsworth addressed the young victim who had come to court with her family after sending Bennett down.

“Reliving matters this week will have been really painful,” he said.

“No one who has read or heard about this case can help but be outraged by what you have gone through.”

People will be ‘humbled by your bravery and courage,’ the judge continued, not only from the assault but also from sitting ‘few feet away’ from her attacker.

He went on to say that the punishment can’t make up for what has been lost, and that the road ahead is a ‘hard one,’ but that it is hoped that the sentencing will bring some closure.

“You are a remarkable young woman,” he added. I am confident that you have a promising future ahead of you.

“It’s critical that you recognize you’ve done nothing wrong, that you haven’t disappointed your parents or anyone else.”

“What you’ve done demonstrates a surprising amount of courage.

“I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, told Bennett in court on Thursday that this was one of the “most serious and hard cases” he had ever seen.

“Your age is essential because it influences the powers available to me,” he told the court, adding that the 18-year-old was being sentenced for an offense he committed when he was 15 and pled guilty to at the age of 17 – only days before his 18th birthday.

“It’s critical that the general public recognizes this.”

Bennett subjected the victim to ‘horrific sexual attacks’ with potential witnesses’some distance away,’ according to the judge.

Bennett raped the 13-year-old, according to the court.