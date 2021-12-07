The Jonas Brothers are set to release a mini-series called “Moments Between The Moments” on social media.

On Tuesday, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will premiere the first episode of their Facebook mini-series “A Year of Firsts.” A “special secret show in L.A.” is also featured in the mini-series. “As some of you already know… we were doing a bit of shooting on the #RememberThisTour,” the band wrote on their official Instagram page on Monday. Starting tomorrow, we’ll be releasing a mini-series on Facebook for the entire month (including footage from a special secret show in LA _),” the “Burnin’ Up” singers stated.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick are all wearing Red Sox jerseys in one of the photographs, implying that the first episode will follow the Jonas Brothers’ successful show at Boston’s Fenway Park in October, according to Billboard.

The “Remember This Tour” began in August with a sold-out event at Park Theater in Las Vegas and concluded in October with Kelsea Ballerini, the singer of “Half Of My Hometown.”

“It’s a dream come true for us to be able to share some of these behind-the-scenes moments with you all.” Thank you once again for making these past few months so memorable for us,” the trio wrote on Instagram.

On Instagram and Facebook Messenger video chat, the “Moments Between The Moments” mini-series can be viewed.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick debuted their new track, “Who’s In Your Head,” in front of a live audience at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Colorado in September.

Following “Remember This,” “Leave Before You Love Me,” and “Mercy,” which was included in the official motion picture soundtrack of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” released in July, “Who’s In Your Head” is the band’s fourth release this year.

“Moments Between The Moments” follows last month’s release of Netflix’s “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”

Meanwhile, in 2022, the brothers want to open a Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. According to Billboard, it will be the family’s second restaurant business, following the original Nellie’s in Belmont, North Carolina.