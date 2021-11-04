The John Lewis Christmas campaign preview has been dubbed a “disgrace” by Good Morning Britain.

Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd hosted Thursday’s edition of the ITV news series.

The announcement that conservative MP Owen Paterson avoided a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for a “egregious” breach of lobbying rules was the topic of today’s opening debate.

In a later section of the broadcast, a first look at the much-anticipated John Lewis commercial was set to air.

Kate Garraway, on the other hand, interfered while a guest was debating the government’s decision to provide a 10-second preview of the John Lewis ad.

“I’m only going to halt you there because I just got the great news that the John Lewis Christmas ad has landed,” she explained.

“Can we just see if we can slip it in before we take a small break?” Kate continued.

The interjection infuriated fans on Twitter, who lambasted the decision to interrupt a serious political debate for the preview.

“You’ve paused a discussion on a major Parliamentary scandal for a sneak peek at the John Lewis ad?” Darren exclaimed.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS?” Andy asked. You interrupted an important interview about #TorySleaze to show a commercial clip? You’ve reached a new low! @benshephard #GMB Wasn’t it true that I felt you were a kind guy? “It’s a complete embarrassment.” “John Lewis ad more essential than current political argument,” Roy wrote. Santiago stated, ” “The breaking news of #johnlewisadvert interrupts @GMB’s condemnation of government wrongdoing.” “Let’s stop this political argument where we’re pointing out the government’s wrongdoings and talk about an advertisement,” Richard added. Unbelievable.” “So, we interrupt a serious debate for a TV commercial?” Helen tweeted.