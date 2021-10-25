The ITV The Chase participant shocks fans by revealing her age.

On today’s episode of The Chase, viewers were taken aback by a contestant’s age.

On Monday’s episode of the renowned ITV game show, host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new quizzers.

Julia, Libby, Noel, and George were pitted against Shaun Wallace in an attempt to win a $1,000 prize.

Julia was the first to face The Chaser, and watchers on Twitter were taken aback when she announced she was 60 years old.

“Did Julia say she was 60?” Brian inquired.

“Julia is 60,” Georgia wrote beside surprised emoticons.

“Julia looks good for 60,” another person commented.

Gary had this to say: “Julia and Libby don’t appear to be 60 and 50 years old #thechase? Clearly, he drank from the spring of youth!” Julia was a member of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s band on the West End throughout her music career, and she impressed The Chaser with an extraordinarily remarkable performance.

Julia amassed £7,000 in her cash-builder and boldly maneuvered her way to the Final Chase, ignoring The Dark Destroyer.

Julia was joined by Libby in the Final Chase, where they competed for a prize pool of £9,000.

In the final round, the duo built up 15 steps but were caught with 23 seconds left, leaving them empty-handed.