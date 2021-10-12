The investigation into Prince Andrew has been dropped, and the review has been concluded with no further action.

After analyzing a number of documents as part of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit in the United States, London Police have formally terminated their investigation into Prince Andrew.

The investigation into Prince Andrew has already been completed by the Metropolitan Police Service. After Giuffre sued the Duke of York for allegedly forcing her to do sexual activities with him, the investigation began. Jeffrey Epstein allegedly trafficked her when she was a minor, according to her.

“This investigation is complete, and we will take no further action,” the Metropolitan Police Service told CNN on Monday.

The decision, according to an unidentified source close to the duke, was not unexpected. Similar claims have been leveled against Prince Andrew in the past.

The anonymous insider was quoted by royal writer Chris Ship as stating, “It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have stated that, having assessed the sex assault claims against The Duke for the third time, they are taking no further action.”

“Despite media pressure and assertions of new evidence, the Metropolitan Police Service has judged that the allegations are insufficient to warrant further inquiry.” “The Duke has always adamantly maintained his innocence, and he continues to do so,” the source continued.

The Met also said it would not pursue claims uncovered in a June investigation by London-based Channel 4 News, citing “more than half a dozen claims that Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell are alleged to have targeted, trafficked, groomed, or abused young women and girls in the UK for more than a decade.”

“In June 2021, we analyzed information provided to us by a media group. “This investigation is now concluded, and no further action will be taken,” the police department stated.

“[Met] continues to communicate with other law enforcement agencies that are leading the investigation into matters involving Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement continued.

Maxwell has pled not guilty to all of the accusations against her, including sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the judgment in a variety of ways.

"Letting Prince Andrew off the hook on legal grounds puts the Royal Family in jeopardy. "Paid mascots with no political power," one said, adding, "If the monarchy can get away with crimes like rape and sex trafficking in the twenty-first century, then they've outlived their current relevance."