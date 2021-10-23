The intention to sell alcohol at the ‘Gummy Bear’ dessert shop has sparked outrage.

An attempt to sell alcohol at the same time as children return home from school has sparked a reaction at a planned dessert cafe in Liverpool.

The proprietors of Gummy Bear, a new cafe due to open on Mill Lane in West Derby, have submitted plans to sell alcohol from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., which have been met with opposition from neighbors and all three local councillors.

The owners of the establishment stated that the range of alcoholic beverages provided would be limited and would only make up a tiny part of the menu.

However, councillors have voiced significant opposition to the ideas, claiming that selling alcohol for 13 hours a day is vast, not limited.

Councillors Daniel Barrington, Lila Bennet, and Pam Thomas objected, claiming that the new cafe’s name, as well as the rest of the things it sells, are all aimed at children, and that alcohol should not be sold there.

“This all adds to the increased presence of alcohol along Mill Lane where there are already multiple licensed premises providing the impression to children that alcohol is innocuous and widely available,” the councillors said in a statement.

“During afternoon proposed licensing hours, children going to and from Holly Lodge school and St Mary’s primary school pass the premises.”

Four neighbors have also opposed, with the majority expressing concern about an increase in anti-social behavior linked to drinking and warning of a high density of alcohol-related companies nearby.

The three ward councillors in West Derby, as well as the surrounding community, have asked the council to deny the proposal to sell alcohol.

The business’s owners will present their case to members of the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee, but a synopsis of the concept for Gummy Bear stated that it will focus on sweets rather than booze.

“The subject premises will trade under the name ‘Gummy Bear’ and will operate as a ‘dessert’ cafe,” according to the statement.

“While the menu will feature savory items such as sandwiches, toasties, and the like, it will be geared toward desserts, including waffles, pancakes, and the like.”

“Teas, coffees,” the summary concludes.