The ‘inspirational’ instructor passed away just days before her cancer treatment began.

An “inspiring” instructor passed away just days before her cancer treatment was to begin.

Danielle Duffy, 38, from Netherley, died last Tuesday (October 12) in the Woolton Marie Curie Hospice.

In August of this year, the mother-of-two, who was the head of social sciences at St Julie’s Catholic High School, went to her doctor because she was feeling poorly.

On October 7, she was diagnosed with ‘cancer of unknown origin’ after undergoing testing at Whiston Hospital.

Her distraught ‘close-knit’ family said neither they nor Danielle expected her death to come only five days later, despite the fact that she was scheduled to begin chemotherapy the following Monday.

Friends, past students, and their parents have paid tribute to Danielle online since learning of her tragic demise.

Kate Gerrard wrote on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page in a tribute: “It’s really terrible about my daughter’s teacher. She was thinking about her children and family.” Rose Galbralth expressed her thoughts as follows: “It’s a tragedy. Danielle, may you rest in peace.” Emle Edwards expressed his thoughts as follows: “Danielle Duffy, may you rest in peace. It’s been a pleasure getting to know you. Condolences to the family who has lost a loved one.” Sarah Lamb expressed herself as follows: Danielle xx, may you rest in peace.” “She was my daughter’s teacher, thinking of her family at this tragic time, especially her infants,” Hayley Mc remarked. Doctors don’t know where a cancer started in the body before it spread to other locations, which is known as Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP).

This could be due to the cancer being too small to be visible on scans, being hidden beside or behind a larger secondary tumour, or the body’s immune system having removed the primary source.

Lisa Wellbeloved, Danielle’s 42-year-old sister, said: “Danielle and her family assumed she would begin treatment while at the hospice.

“We weren’t expecting her to die there.

“She was never given the opportunity to fight it, which is unfortunate.”

Lisa called her sister “her greatest friend” and “an excellent mother” to her two children, Daniel, seven, and Isabella, three.

She stated, ” “She loves her children and did anything for them.

“They’re devastated, but they now have a permanent guardian angel.”

Danielle had taught business at St Julie’s Catholic High School for the previous ten years.

Danielle had taught business at St Julie's Catholic High School for the previous ten years.

Danielle's family established a Just Giving fundraising website, with all cash raised going to Danielle.