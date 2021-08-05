The Inside Look at Disney’s Exorbitantly Priced ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

A new teaser movie from Disney has revealed some interesting details regarding its “Star Wars”-themed hotel in Florida.

The media behemoth showcased the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel in a video posted on YouTube on Wednesday. The 30-second teaser previewed an otherworldly experience for franchise fans, who will undoubtedly embark on a space trip once they enter Disney’s new building.

The Galactic Starcruiser is advertised as a two-night immersive experience with a range of activities. When guests enter the Starcruiser, which offers both a themed setting and a live immersive theater, they will be treated to a real-life role-playing game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans who wish to master the art of using the strong light beam weapon in space wars can take lightsaber training at the hotel. There is also bridge crew training onboard because guests are expected to operate the spaceship. Food and drinks will, of course, be provided, but alcohol and speciality drinks will be charged separately.

Guests will have their own “Star Wars”-themed cottage inside the hotel if they need a break from the many activities available. The trip to planet Batuu, or simply the Galaxy’s Edge park, is one of them. Also, because hotel workers are a part of the roleplaying experience, they will occasionally ask customers for assistance with quests.

Given the Galactic Starcruiser hotel’s facilities and services, it’s no wonder that a two-night stay would be prohibitively expensive. The most affordable fee is $4,809 for two people in one cabin.

The hotel provides a discounted rate of $5,299 for groups of three. According to The Verge, a family of four will have to pay $5,999 to stay in the hotel’s three-adult, one-child cabin.

The Galactic Starcruiser is a new attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, that will open in 2019. The official launch date has yet to be announced by Disney, but the trailer suggests that the two-night voyage on the spaceship will begin in 2022.

Walt Disney World also took to Twitter to confirm that the attraction will open in the spring.