The ‘iCarly’ Reboot Has Been Renewed For Season 2: When Will Filming Begin?

The revival of “iCarly,” which launched just a few months ago, has been officially renewed for a second season on Paramount+.

The streaming service revealed on Thursday that the Miranda Cosgrove starrer will be renewed for a second season before the first one ends.

According to Entertainment Weekly, production for Season 2 is set to begin in Los Angeles this fall.

The decision by Paramount+ to extend the show comes after it became one of the platform’s top acquisition drivers. Since its launch, the “iCarly” revival has been one of the most-streamed titles on the service.

The revival has a 100% critic rating and an 83 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that fans of the original series and new viewers alike are enjoying it. The show is also praised for bringing back the original elements of the series while also raising the content for a more mature audience, according to the majority of reviews on the site.

In addition to Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor will reprise their roles in the reboot’s second season. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, two newcomers, are also expected to return.

The comeback premiered on June 17 and new episodes are continuing showing every Thursday. Season 1 features a total of 13 episodes, with the finale slated to air in late August.

According to Cosgrove’s republished tweets on Twitter, filming for the first season ended on June 26. One of the posts included a video clip of the actors and crew rejoicing after finishing Season 1’s last scene.

Meanwhile, the original “iCarly” series will shortly be removed from Netflix. Just days before the reboot’s renewal was announced, Nickelodeon President and CEO Brian Robbins confirmed the news.

Despite the lack of a particular date, it will only be a matter of time before the original “iCarly” leaves Netflix and joins the revival on its new home, Paramount+.

“And it’s not like we’re keeping this a secret from everyone else on other services. They appreciate the material and are aware of the strategy. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Robbins as saying, “We’re quite honest about it.”