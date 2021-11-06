The horror of a dog owner after their much-loved pet’silently’ chokes to death.

A “heartbroken” dog owner claims her French bulldog pet suffocated to death silently while eating a “unofficial” Starbucks product.

Megan Harrison went to the coffee chain’s location in Stoke on Trent in September and purchased a creamy doggy treat known as a “puppuccino” for her three dogs, but the staff topped them with a popular brand of dog biscuit.

However, shortly after 18-week-old Bonnie completed hers, she was discovered dead, and despite Megan’s fiancé furiously trying to remove the biscuit and performing CPR for 10 minutes, there was “nothing they could do” to save her.

Megan, an enhanced support services worker who was devastated by Bonnie’s death, claimed she was “heartbroken” and “totally appalled” by Starbucks’ response, which she believes was motivated only by safeguarding her future business.

The 24-year-old is now speaking out about her ordeal, urging dog owners to refuse to allow employees to place biscuits on puppuccinos and to remove or break the snack into small pieces to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Starbucks expressed its “deep sadness” at Megan’s death and emphasized that puppuccinos are not an official Starbucks UK menu item.

The chain stated that dog biscuits are not generally offered, but that because they knew Megan, they inquired whether her dog would want one on this occasion, and it was placed on top of the puppuccino.

Purina, a dog biscuit maker, said that the health and well-being of pets is its “number one priority,” and that it does not sell dog cookies to restaurants or cafés.

“It’s really devastating, I’ll never truly be over it,” Megan from Crewe said.

“She was just so charming and amusing, and she had such a large personality.”

“When she was a baby, I had to hand-rear her.” She looked to me as her mother, and I took care of her.

“She’s had those previously [cream-only puppuccinos].” It used to be a treat for Bonnie and me to go to Starbucks by ourselves. It was the first time it came with a biscuit.

“I wasn’t watching her every move since she’d had them before and it’d never been a problem, but it was.”

