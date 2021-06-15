The Hope We Knew From ‘The Originals’ Will Be Explored in ‘Legacies.’

Hope Mikaelson is a strong Salvatore School student who fights monsters while balancing her love life and friends in Legacies. However, as the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, she has a long and illustrious past in the world of The Vampire Diaries. However, as the CW series nears the end of its third season, it will return to the Hope we all remember from The Originals.

Hope was reunited with Josie and Lizzie in the most recent episode of ‘Legacies.’

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is still grieving from her breakup with Landon in the June 10 episode of Legacies (Aria Shahghasemi). Josie (Kaylee Bryant) dupes Hope into visiting a witches retreat that Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is attending in order to help her heal.

While at the retreat, the three discover that the witch in charge is administering a psychotropic medicine produced by Triad to her followers. While Josie and Hope are enslaved by the spell, Lizzie is able to break free because to her powerful negative emotions.

Peace of mind is waiting for you. https://t.co/fCp2T1NqrL #Legacies pic.twitter.com/qaiYD1dE8e Watch a new episode now: https://t.co/fCp2T1NqrL

June 11, 2021 — Legacies (@cwlegacies)

Quincy Fouse, star of ‘Legacies,’ on Lizzie and MG’s Potential Romance Lizzie manages to persuade Josie out of her trance before being sacrificed, and Josie does the same for Hope. The retreat leader administers a medication to all three before completing the ceremony by sacrificing herself.

When Lizzie, Josie, and Hope’s drug highs set in, they have a few amusing moments. When a new Darth Vader-like demon emerges from the pit, however, the three are the only ones left to confront him.

The narrative of Hope from ‘The Originals’ will be the center of ‘Legacies.’

Hope, Lizzie, Josie, and Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) are connected to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals in a way that no other Legacies characters are. Lizzie and Josie’s birth and character development began on The Vampire Diaries. And it was in The Originals when Hope’s story arc began.

Because of their parents’ relationship… This story is a short summary. I hope you found it entertaining.