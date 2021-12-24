The Holiday Remix of BTS’ “Butter” and Six Other K-pop Songs to Play This Holiday Season

It’s definitely K-pop groups’ season to thank their fans for their support throughout the year. This Christmas season, add these seven new holiday-themed K-pop singles to your playlist.

BTSBTS’ “Butter” (Holiday Remix) is a new remix of Billboard’s song of the year, “Butter.” This one features bells and a saxophone solo to make you feel like you’re in the Christmas spirit. As a gift to their vast audience around the world, the septet also released a dance practice video for the remix on Thursday.

Stray Kids’ “Christmas EveL”

This fourth-generation boyband released their first Christmas album, “Christmas EveL,” which includes a carrier single of the same name, after earning their first Daesang (grand prize) for Performance of the Year at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards earlier this month. The album combines the band’s trademark hip-hop sound with clever composition.

Billlie’s “Snowy Night”

This second single from Billlie, a Rookie girl trio, is about wishing for a better Christmas than the previous one.

“No different from yesterday/My Christmas got colder and more boring/I guess why to me why to me/Will it come a little differently? / No different from yesterday/My Christmas became colder and more boring/I guess why to me why to me/Will it come a little differently? /

On a lovely snowy night, where are you Christmas?/I want to touch the moon and make eye contact/as if my heart is in it.”

V’s “Christmas Tree” (from BTS)

Kim Tae-Hyung, commonly known as V, stunned fans with the release of “Christmas Tree,” which was featured in the Korean drama “Our Beloved Summer,” when the band was on vacation.

The lovely ballad, which is the primary theme of the Netflix drama starring V’s close friend Choi Woo Shik, will be available on streaming platforms on December 24.

Purple Kiss’s “My My”

“My My” by Purple Kiss is a Christmas love ballad about the desire to be loved.

“My my wish list/Christmas wish/Your heart, your love/you/wish It’s list/How you feel/Tell me what you want for me,” “My my wish list/Christmas wish/Your heart, your love/you/wish It’s list/How you feel/Tell me what you want for me,” “My my wish list/Christmas wish/Your heart, your love/you/wish It’s list/How you feel/Tell me

Tomorrow X Together’s “Sweet Dream” (TXT)

As a gift to its fans, this so-called leader of South Korea’s fourth generation boybands released “Sweet Dream” on Wednesday. TXT’s album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” which was previously praised by Billboard as the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on Billboard 200, made an unprecedented entry on Billboard’s World Albums Chart this year.

Lionesses’ “Christmas Miracle”

The first LGBTQ K-pop group from South Korea has debuted. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.