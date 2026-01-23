The History of Sound: Performances Shine, But the Story Misses the Mark

Despite strong performances from Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal, the film *The History of Sound* strikes a flat note, weighed down by a repetitive narrative and a score that fails to capture the essence of the story. Directed by Oliver Hermanus, this period drama about love, music, and the search for folk ballads struggles to convey the harmony it sets out to explore.

Flawed Harmony in a Beautifully Sung Journey

Set in rural Kentucky in 1910, *The History of Sound* begins with the musical journey of Lionel Worthing, played by Paul Mescal, who narrates his story from a young age. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Lionel’s talents are nurtured by a local teacher, leading him to study at the prestigious New England Conservatory. It is there, in 1917, that he meets David White (Josh O’Connor), a fellow student and passionate composer.

In an instant, the men fall in love, their bond sealed not only by their shared artistic vision but also by the timeless power of folk ballads. As they travel together to capture these songs on an Edison recording machine, their relationship deepens, unmarked by any unnecessary drama over their love. David, however, remains somewhat distant, burdened by grief. His outlook on life becomes more somber as the war looms, and a darker tone permeates their journey.

As war drafts David and forces Lionel to return to his Kentucky farm, the men’s paths briefly diverge. Lionel’s return to rural life is depicted in muted colors, with his wardrobe reflecting the drudgery of farm life. A letter from David soon calls him away once again, this time to continue their mission of recording folk songs for posterity. With Lionel’s enthusiasm and charm, they persuade reluctant locals to sing into the Edison monograph, even as they navigate skepticism about the technology.

The film moves between the United States, Rome, and the UK, its scenes saturated with the same melancholic tones. Despite the intriguing premise and the promise of music and love, the pacing becomes monotonous, and the score by Oscar Coates does little to alleviate this issue. The constant presence of strings is soporific, and the film seems locked in a never-ending cycle of gloomy reflections.

While O’Connor and Mescal deliver strong performances, *The History of Sound* falters due to its lackluster screenplay and direction. The plot, though centered around meaningful themes, becomes bogged down in overly familiar tropes. Small details, like the questionable use of telegrams by rural farmers, only add to the film’s lack of authenticity.

There are moments when the film finds its rhythm, particularly when the score shifts away from strings and incorporates only the power of voices. In these rare instances, the music elevates the narrative, allowing the characters’ emotions to shine through. Still, despite the beautiful vocals and committed acting, the film never fully finds its footing.

*The History of Sound* will be in cinemas from January 23, 2026.