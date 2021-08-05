The history of Church Street in Liverpool and how it received its name

Church Street is a city centre street that everyone in Liverpool has walked down, and it is notable for a variety of things.

Church Street, in the heart of the city centre, is today home to retailers such as Primark, M&S, and River Island, but it wasn’t always that way.

The Boulevard began with horses and carriages, and churchgoers were more likely to be seen roaming around than people carrying shopping bags.

The evolution of Liverpool’s oddest street

Whether it’s stopping into Littlewoods, Woolworths, or George Henry Lee, or coming to see the street’s big Christmas tree each December, the historic street has been a go-to spot for shopping over the years.

Hundreds of people move through the rush and bustle of Church Street nowadays, passing past the man in the multicolored suit and appreciating the amazing performers who have created their own stage in the middle.

What, on the other hand, used to be on Church Street? And how did it come up with its moniker?

Looking back at a collection of fascinating photos, it’s evident that Church Street has always held a special place in the city as a gathering spot for celebrities, buskers, and entertainers.

Church Street in the 1940s with a horse and carriage and a tramcar, Church Street in 1962 with vehicles, buses, and consumers outside Marks & Spencer, and even the former Littlewoods, which is currently held by Primark, in 1977 with a lively commerce outside.

In its lengthy history, Church Street has seen some of the most well-known, and much-missed, merchants come and go.

The most well-known of them all was George Henry Lee, which began as a bonnet warehouse in Basnett Street in 1853 and was founded by Henry Bowell Lee.

The famed chain was sold to John Lewis in 1940, but it wasn’t until 1961 that John Lewis acquired their neighboring store Bon Marche, which faced Church Street, and combined it with George Henry Lee. The store was renamed John Lewis in 2002, and it remained there until 2008, when it relocated to Liverpool ONE.

Hendersons first opened its doors on Church Street in 1924 and remained there until they moved to its current location. “The summary has come to an end.”