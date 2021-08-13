The heated relationship between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield following their departure from This Morning.

As co-hosts of This Morning for seven years, Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield appeared to be the best of friends, but things were far from perfect.

Fern and Phil have acknowledged to bickering on the show and off, with Phil claiming that one particularly heated exchange was the final straw.

Fern, 64, left This Morning in 2009, and Holly Willoughby, 40, took her place, according to Mirror Online.

She went on to write novels and appear on television programmes such as Pointless Celebrities, Strictly Come Dancing, and her current show, My Cornwall with Fern Britton, which airs on Channel 5 on Thursday nights.

Fern and Phil had some good times together, especially when they first started working together in 2002.

Phil, 59, had a savage but hilarious nickname for Fern called Minty M*nge, which they used as a joke.

When Fern dropped a bottle of mint sauce on the floor and it went up her nightdress, Phil came up with the moniker.

On TV, he even referred to Fern as Minty, which made her giggle hysterically.

However, halfway into Fern’s two-year, £1.5 million contract with ITV, she decided to leave This Morning.

Her pals stated she felt “undervalued by ITV” and was “living in Phil’s shadow” at the time.

There were also rumours that she discovered she was paid £250,000 less per year than her co-host, and that Phil was paid three times Fern’s income when the two presented Mr and Mrs together.

He was said to be paid £45,000 per hour, while Fern was paid £15,000.

Fern, on the other hand, categorically disputed that she left This Morning because of the pay.

“I never mentioned with Phillip what he and I were earning,” she told The Irish Daily Mail. I was content with my job and my pay,” she said.

Phil and Fern were the hosts of This Morning for seven years, although they no longer communicate.

Fern addressed the entire This Morning audience as she announced her departure. “The summary has come to an end.”