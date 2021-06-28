‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a novel by Margaret Atwood. The Season 4 Finale Is “Shocking and Inevitable,” According to the Writer

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16th. The season finale is eagerly anticipated, thanks to the show’s cast hyping up the program. The Handmaid’s Tale writer Eric Tuchman hinted at what fans may expect from the conclusion in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

[Warning: This page includes spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 10.]

In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ June seeks vengeance.

June (Elisabeth Moss) hears through Mark Tuello in season 4 episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Progress,” that Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) will walk free after making a plea deal. In exchange for his freedom, he will offer information about Gilead to the US and Canadian governments.

June storms after Mark, yelling, “I will murder you!” as her husband Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle) holds her back.

Tuchman told Entertainment Weekly that this scene from June will be used in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale.

“As a result, the lid she’s been keeping on her simmering kettle blows up. Now, to set the stage for the conclusion, where and how does she vent her rage? She demands justice, but where is the justice in that if Fred is no longer alive? How will she deal with that, as well as with him? We’ll see her struggling with her response to Fred’s impending freedom in the finale,” he said.

Has Fred’s day of reckoning come? Find out tomorrow on The #HandmaidsTale season finale. pic.twitter.com/muxh3E4Ges

— The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) June 15, 2021

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Why Nick Did Not Tell June About His Marriage

The season 4 finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ‘shocking’

For fans who are hoping for a dramatic finale episode, it seems the season 4 finale will deliver. According to Tuchman, the last episode of the fourth season will be “intense.”

“I think it’s primarily about June struggling with how to respond to Fred’s freedom. You can expect a very intense, edge-of-your-seat, surprising ride. The conclusion is… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.