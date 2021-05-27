‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a novel by Margaret Atwood. Hannah’s fate in ‘The Testaments’ should be changed, according to fans.

Hannah is still in Gilead in Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale. With June safely in Canada with Luke, their next objective is to get their daughter out of Gilead. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, takes a firm stand on whether Hannah should leave Gilead or not. In this aspect, supporters of the Hulu series are hopeful that the show will not follow Atwood’s novel.

[Warning: This page includes spoilers from Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Where did Offred’s daughter go?

June is solely referred to as Offred in the 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. That was one of the major changes made by the Hulu series in the premiere episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. Offred, believing she is pregnant with Nick’s child, climbs into a vehicle at the end of the first novel. She has no idea where she is going in the car. Her daughter is still in Gilead when she gets into the van. Atwood has given the series permission to stray from her original narrative, but not too far.

Season 1 of The Handmaid’s Tale dealt with this. Since then, showrunner Bruce Miller, the authors, and Atwood have collaborated creatively on everything. June and Nick’s daughter Nichole were given their names by the author. Waiting for Atwood to tell the baby’s name, Miller told Time, was like waiting to find out who the new pope would be.

“I was expecting white smoke,” he explained.

June’s Daughters in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Could Play Major Roles in ‘The Testaments’ Spinoff Series

Is Hannah a character in ‘The Testaments’?

Because of the character’s relationship to The Testaments, Nichole’s name was significant. The 2019 sequel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale is set years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. And the narrators, through context clues, are revealed to be Hannah, Nichole, and Aunt Lydia.

However, the girls are known as Agnes and Daisy. And they spend the narrative discovering the truth about their parentage and lives before Gilead conquered America. In The Testaments, Hannah grows up in Gilead and Nichole grows up in Canada, similar to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Fans of the show who haven't read Atwood's sequel might be surprised to learn Hannah…