The Hallmark Movie ‘Next Stop, Christmas’ Has Arrived: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

The Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season continues with the release of “Next Stop, Christmas,” the next installment of the “Countdown to Christmas” holiday series. Lyndsy Fonseca and Chandler Massey feature in the thriller, which premieres on Saturday night.

With its talents, the film will be a great treat for Hallmark viewers, as it will introduce new talent to the network. While some may be familiar with Chandler Massey from his long-running role as Will Horton on “Days of Our Lives,” this will be his first appearance in a Hallmark film.

Fonseca, on the other hand, is a Hallmark newcomer, though fans may remember her from a variety of productions. Colleen Carlton on “The Young and the Restless,” Alex on “Nikita,” The Daughter on “How I Met Your Mother,” Angie Martinelli on “Agent Carter,” and Laura Turner on “Turner and Hooch” are among her other television roles. Jenny appeared in “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “Kick-Ass” and “Kick-Ass 2,” and Katie in “Kick-Ass” and “Kick-Ass 2.” Lea Thompson (“Back To The Future”) and Christopher Llyod (“Back To The Future”) also star.

So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis reads, “Angie is a successful surgeon in New York City, but she wonders what her life would have been like if she had married her previous boyfriend Tyler (Eric Freeman), who is now a prominent sportscaster.” “Angie takes the train home to spend the holidays with her family, only to learn that it’s been ten years since she last saw them.” Naturally, time travel disorients Angie, but she quickly learns from the train conductor (Lloyd) that she will have to navigate this Christmas from the past while also attempting to return to the present day, which means she may have to confront the very situations that prompted all of her decisions.

The synopsis reads, “As she struggles to figure out how to return back to the future, Angie has the opportunity to reconnect with her family; she even teams up with her sister Kristen (Paige Herschell) to help her parents, Evelyn (Thompson) and Marty (Matt Walton), rekindle their romance.” “Angie develops a fresh perspective along the journey and realizes what—and who—is truly important to her.” “Next Stop, Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.