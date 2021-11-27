The Hallmark Movie ‘Making Spirits Bright’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Making Spirits Bright,” the next “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. The film, which stars Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks, will be released on Saturday night.

This film, which brings together two familiar names from the network for the first time, will undoubtedly delight fans. Marks is most known for playing David Peck on “Chesapeake Shores,” but he’s also appeared in other films for the network, including “Christmas with the Darlings,” “Love in Store,” and “Moonlight in Vermont.” Cole is also a well-known actor who has been in a number of films throughout the years. “Appetite for Love,” “My Summer Prince,” “Christmas in Homestead,” “The Art of Us,” “Christmas Festival of Ice,” “Falling For You,” “One Winter Proposal,” “Matching Hearts,” “One Winter Wedding,” and “South Beach Love” are just a few of the titles. So, what happens in the movie? Let’s have a look.

A summary reads, “Grace Ryan (Cole), the co-owner of a Richmond-based home staging company, travels to her hometown for the Christmas holiday to be with her family.” “The Ryans, seasonal holiday decorators, are competing in the annual Bright Nights contest for a chance to win a lucrative contract to decorate every municipal building in town next season, as well as a significant cash reward.” Grace’s father’s furniture business is in financial trouble, and this reward could help him turn things around.” The family’s strategy, however, has one flaw: it will put them in direct rivalry with her father’s former business partner and now arch-nemesis, which is worsened by the fact that Grace’s childhood buddy, Tony (Marks), is the son of her father’s enemy.

However, the two will quickly understand that a tech-heavy third challenger might jeopardize both families’ chances of victory, and will attempt to unite their families to ensure a win for both.

“Can the two families put their differences aside and work together toward a common objective, maybe ending a decades-long feud?” The synopsis gives us a hint.

“Making Spirits Bright” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. EST.