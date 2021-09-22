The groundbreaking drama Help, starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, has broken a new milestone.

Last Thursday, Channel 4 broadcasted a landmark drama set in a Liverpool care facility, which received acclaim.

The story, created by BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne, followed a shy care home worker named Sarah and a patient suffering from Young Onset Dementia named Tony.

The devastating way it showed how the Coronavirus epidemic irreversibly impacted the lives of the two characters affected fans.

Channel 4 has reported that 1.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the feature-length drama on its streaming services, setting a new record.

“#Help hits 1.1 million streams after just 4 days – largest ever launch of a new drama on All 4,” the broadcaster tweeted.

The drama marked the first time the two Scouse icons had shared the screen since Good Cop in 2012.

Away from the screen, the performers have a deep bond, and both have told Channel 4 how Help evolved into a passion project for them.

“To be able to explore such a vital and passionate narrative through the eyes of such beautifully real individuals, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a true honor,” Jodie told Channel 4.

“I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for a long time, and together we’re very enthusiastic about shining a light on one of our time’s biggest tragedies and the individuals at the heart of it,” Stephen added.

The play stunned viewers on Twitter, who were brought to tears by the way it depicted how care facilities were affected by the pandemic.

“This is incredibly sad, but it’s critical that we watch #Help to properly comprehend what care home personnel faced only a year ago,” Sal added.

“Incredible & necessary viewing,” Justine said. Congratulations to @StephenGraham73 and everyone else involved. “A masterclass in acting in Liverpool.”

“Help is enormously powerful, poignant, important, excellent television and a homage to those who care and those who have been lost,” James wrote on his Facebook page. I’m hoping it makes a difference.”

"#Help is an immensely strong and vital drama," Rachel said. @jackthorne's writing is fantastic."