The green energy revolution is centered on jobs.

Offshore wind turbines are an unmistakable symbol of the renewable energy revolution, standing taller than Liverpool’s tallest tower and with blades longer than nine doubledecker buses.

The offshore wind industry is spearheading the transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner, greener energy, with the government announcing its goal of using offshore wind to power every home in the UK by 2030 as it works toward a Net Zero future.

ScottishPower is at the center of that change.

It is the first energy firm in the United Kingdom to create 100% green electricity from offshore and onshore wind.

However, the green industrial revolution is causing an employment boom in the renewable energy industry, in addition to reducing carbon emissions to protect the environment.

More than 80% of energy jobs are expected to be in renewables by 2050, benefiting a new generation entering the workforce, accelerating a green economic recovery, and assisting the transition away from fossil fuels.

Jovita Beeston of Norwich and Hope Reynolds of Lowestoft made history by becoming ScottishPower Renewables’ first ever offshore apprentices.

The two mechatronics maintenance apprentice technicians are currently in the second year of their three-year apprenticeship program, which will see them working on the East Anglia ONE windfarm, which is located 30 miles off the coast of Suffolk.

Jovita and Hope will receive on-the-job training and unique work experience opportunities throughout the three-year program, bringing classroom disciplines such as programming and mechanical assembly to life.

After studying engineering at college and acquiring practical job experience in the offshore wind sector, Jovita was encouraged to join the ScottishPower Renewables program.

“Not only did I like working in the offshore industry, but I was also captivated by the impact of renewable energy and how it was emerging as a significant sector for the country,” she added. It’s gotten so big today, and I’m excited to see how it develops and contribute to a greener future.” Hope was enthralled by the prospects for a long-term career in the sector, as well as the. “Summary concludes.”