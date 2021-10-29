The greatest fish and chips shops in the UK have been named in an official guide.

A number of chip shops in Liverpool have been named among the best in the country.

Four family-run Liverpool chippies were recognized in the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops, which was published today.

The Good Catch, which has three generations of chip shop owners behind it, has a number of sites around the North West. The chip shops in Litherland, Crosby, Freshfield, Great Homer Street, and Hale were listed in the guide.

The top fish & chip shops in Liverpool

Every year, the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) publishes a guide to identify the best fish and chip shops in the UK.

Those on the list are members of the NFFF Quality Accreditation Scheme, which identifies chippies that have had their premises and equipment, working procedures, sanitary standards, and management controls, as well as the quality and taste of their fish and chips, thoroughly assessed.

“Fish and chips remain a firm favourite with customers, whether it’s an easy dinner on a Friday or a treat at the seaside,” said NFFF President Andrew Crook. “Fish and chips are supported by many independent operators who are constantly enhancing standards within the industry.”

“The NFFF Quality Accreditation shows the UK’s finest fish and chip takeout, the shops where we all love to get our fish dinner,” he continued.

“The NFFF Quality Accreditation evaluation is highly thorough. Food safety is a major concern that we investigate with other important parts of the business, such as preparation and cooking equipment, paperwork management, and seafood traceability.

“Winning the NFFF Fish & Chip Quality Accreditation gives customers peace of mind that they’re getting delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.” Anyone who enjoys fish and chips should keep an eye out for the ‘BIG Q’ sign in the shop window.” At the National Fish and Chip Shop Awards in 2018, The Good Catch was named “Best Multiple Fish and Chip Shop Operator.”

The entire version of ‘The Guide to Quality Fish and Chip Shops’ may be found here.