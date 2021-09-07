The government responds to the government’s plans for a “firebreak lockdown” in October.

The government has dismissed allegations that a two-week “firebreak lockdown” is being considered for next month.

Ministers have reportedly drawn up preparations for limitations during the October half-term if hospitalizations continue to rise, according to an article in The i.

According to Mirror Online, a government official has answered that this is presently not on the cards and would only be implemented as a last option.

Do you believe we’ll be put on lockdown again? Please let us know in the comments section below.

“It is not accurate that the government is contemplating a lockdown or firebreak around the October half-term,” a spokesman told the Mirror.

“As said in July, the Government keeps contingency plans as part of appropriate preparedness for a variety of situations, but such measures would only be implemented as a last option to avoid excessive pressure on the NHS.”

According to The I the government’s contingency plan for a “firebreak lockdown” would result in a two-week extension of the half-term, from late October to early November, for most schools.

According to the newspaper, the UK is poised to reach “an protracted peak” of illnesses and hospitalizations, according to a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

“This is essentially the cautious break that Sage proposed last year,” the Sage source explained.

“It would be prudent to have contingency plans in place, and if a lockdown is necessary, to time it to have the least economic and societal damage possible.”

There were 16,479 Covid infections and 1,461 hospitalizations when the Prime Minister authorized a second lockdown in England on October 31 last year. According to the most recent numbers, the number of illnesses has nearly doubled to 42,192, with 988 hospitalizations on August 31.

According to the government, 43.4 million people have received both doses of the Covid vaccination, yet hospitalizations have remained routinely over 900 each day in recent days.

While the SAGE source acknowledged that deaths were still lower than a year ago as a result of the vaccination deployment, more controls enforced earlier may be necessary, given that the number of hospitalizations was at its highest level since March last week.

“If you look at the,” the insider remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”