The government ‘played down’ the Knowsley Heights fire, but it may have been a Grenfell warning.

The government “played down” a fire that charred a Huyton tower block and could have foreshadowed the deadly inferno at Grenfell Tower in 2017, according to archive papers.

The fire at Knowsley Heights in April 1991 resulted in no injuries, but the structure was severely damaged as flames spread from a mound of trash at the bottom of the building that had been deliberately set alight.

The resulting fire spread across the building’s 11 levels, with the amount of the damage being attributed to a lack of fire breaks in the recently placed cladding system.

Now, on the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower catastrophe in west London that killed 72 people, an investigation by Inside Housing has shown that the Knowsley Heights incident was deemed as “insignificant” and that the government suggested it be “played down.”

“We have received via HMEA a request from M St Press Office to play down the issue of the fire,” a handwritten note discovered in the National Archives wrote.

“Our briefing to the secretary of state was just factual, and as far as I am aware, Knowsley [Council] will not make a big deal about the fire.”

HMEA (Housing Management Estates Action) was the government agency that paid £915,000 for the installation of “rainscreen” cladding at Knowsley Heights as part of a project to see how effective cladding is in preventing moisture in high-rise buildings.

It was a division of the Department of the Environment, with headquarters on Marsham Street in London. This is most certainly the “M St Press Office” mentioned in the note.

The note is just signed with a first name, and it is unclear to whom the author belonged.

The fire at Knowsley Heights was deemed minor.

The project appears to have been deemed a success almost immediately after the cladding was installed.

The cladding was being monitored by the Building Research Establishment (BRE), which had been commissioned to do so. The summary comes to a close.