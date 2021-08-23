The ‘girls night’ metamorphosis of a Corrie actress has been hijacked by soap fans.

Ellie Leach’s metamorphosis this weekend astounded Coronation Street viewers.

But it wasn’t long before her post was flooded with comments from ITV serial fans, all of whom had the same question for her.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ellie, who plays Faye Windass, took to TikTok to join a craze sweeping the video-sharing website.

Ellie, 20, was seen miming to Altég Music’s need to know x desperado as she went from make-up-free to full-on glam in a matter of seconds.

In an all-black costume that included a bralett, shorts, and a blazer, the Corrie star looked lovely.

Ellie added a splash of color to the look with red stilettos, a matching bag, and a slick of red lipstick.

Fans were quick to congratulate her.

“SO STUNNING,” one person said.

“Aww, you’re such a pretty girl,” said another.

“Such a stunner,” commented a third.

Ellie’s absence, on the other hand, appears to have left admirers befuddled.

“Wait, I recognize you from somewhere, but I can’t remember where,” one said.

“I swear you were like 12 when I last saw you on screen,” one said.

“Faye’s a baddie since she’s been in prison,” a third remarked.

However, some people were thinking about something else.

“Are you going back into Corrie?” one asked.

“Lovely…,” commented another. “Are you returning to Corrie?”

“Please come back to Corrie!!!!” pleaded a third.

“Are you going back to Corrie?” asked a fourth.

Faye was last seen in Weatherfield in April, when she was convicted for assaulting Adam Barlow due to a case of mistaken identity.

She was sentenced to three years in prison after whacking Adam in the head because she thought it was Ray Crosby, the sleazy Bistro owner, who had sexually abused her.

However, Ellie, who has played Faye since 2011, has remained on the show.