The full list of 21 coronavirus symptoms that double-jabbed Brits should check for is available here.

Experts are advising double-jabbed Britons to keep an eye out for 21 coronavirus symptoms.

The number of persons in England who have tested positive for coronavirus has decreased once again, but an expert has warned that the rate of decline in the UK may be slowing.

According to the latest Test and Trace numbers, 179,748 people in England tested positive for Covid-19 at least once in the week ending August 4.

The Hermes delivery driver abandons the package to be ‘shredded.’

This is a 5% drop from the previous week, and it’s the second straight weekly drop.

Numbers fell for the first time in in three months, according to data released last week.

Based on PCR and lateral flow test results from up to five days ago, there are currently 45,911 new daily symptomatic instances of the virus in the UK, according to separate data from the Zoe Covid Study.

Despite the fact that this is a decrease from the 46,905 figure announced last week, analysts believe the slight decrease indicates the rate of decline has paused.

According to BirminghamLive, the latest ZOE Covid 19 Symptom Study app demonstrates the indications and symptoms that double-jabbed and fully vaccinated Brits are still suffering.

According to the study’s Professor Tim Spector, the symptoms aren’t on the official NHS Covid list.

Anyone who exhibits one or more of the symptoms has a 12-fold increased chance of testing positive for the deadly disease.

The following are the signs and symptoms:

High-temperature environment

Shivers or chills

Cough that does not go away

Smell loss or change

Taste loss or change

Headache

Unusual exhaustion

Throat irritation

Unexpected perplexity

Rashes on the skin

Mouth or tongue changes

Fingers or toes that are red and swollen

Breathing problems

Pains in the chest

Muscle aches

Voice that is hoarse

Diarrhoea

Meals were skipped.

Pains in the abdomen

a stuffy nose

Sneezing