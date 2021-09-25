The former Liverpool nightclub, which was frequented by celebrities, was dubbed “simply the place to be.”

Clubgoers would get dressed to the nines to attend to the Hollywood nightclub on Duke Street, which was opened in the late 1970s by stylist Herbert Howe and business partner Jonny Malloy.

The city-centre club had black and white walls, Hollywood memorabilia and portraits, and a cocktail bar with film-themed beverages and cups covered with pink sugar, which was frequently run by some of Herbert’s stylists.

Jermaine Jackson, Teena Marie, Sister Sledge, Jim Kerr from Simple Minds, and Spandau Ballet have all visited Hollywood throughout the years.

Billy Butler, Les Dawson, Kev Seed, Ricky Tomlinson, John Hargraves, Wally Scott, and Stan Boardman were all regulars, as were Liverpool bands Frankie Goes To Hollywood and China Crisis.

The club changed hands twice in the 1980s, and it is believed to have shuttered in the 1990s, according to The Washington Newsday.

“It was really a great club,” Herbert’s sister Christine Lawton, 75, told The Washington Newsday. There was a heavy music area above, and pleasant music downstairs, which was different.

“There was a fantastic cocktail bar and a pancake bar,” says the narrator. We used to have a hypnotist on staff, and it was just great.

“People like Ricky Tomlinson used to come directly to the Hollywood after their nighttime shows at the theatre to see Herbert and enjoy it because he was so full of life.

“Everyone used to go to his magnificent New Year’s Eve parties. The majority of celebs used to simply call in.”

Christine said she, her mother Queenie, father Frank, and brother Ian were all regulars at the club, with Queenie looking after the cloakroom’s “fine coats.”

She also recalls the year that the staff of George Henry Lee’s had their Christmas party at the Hollywood, and when the caterers cancelled, the entire family, the Hollywood staff, and the hairdressers from Herbert’s of Liverpool came to the rescue.

“It must have been good,” she added, “because they asked if we could book for next year.”

The club also included a powder room.