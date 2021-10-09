The Foreign Office has announced that 51 countries will have their limitations eased.

The Foreign Office has stated that 51 more nations would have their covid restrictions lifted.

Some countries’ travel advisories will be withdrawn today, while others’ restrictions will be eased on Monday.

The announcement comes just two days after travel advisories were rescinded for 32 additional nations, including Fiji, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

Most companies use the list of countries as a basis to deny coverage, thus this will make it much easier for consumers to receive travel insurance.

Following the success of the vaccination deployment, increased understanding of the virus, and improved public health in those destinations, the government is hoping to simplify travel, according to Sky News.

Due of the covid-19 epidemic, travel advice has been issued.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today that more rules will be relaxed, saying that the decision will allow people to “exercise personal responsibility.”

“These upgrades make it easier to go overseas, encouraging trade, tourism, and reuniting friends and families,” she said.

“I am ecstatic that safe travel has reopened, allowing people to take personal responsibility and travel to more areas throughout the world.”

Bahamas

Cameroon

Côte d’Ivoire is a country in West Africa.

Jamaica

Martinique

Palau

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

Western Sahara is a desert in Western Africa.

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa

Chile

Congo, Democratic Republic of

Costa Rica is a country in Central America.

Cuba

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Georgia

GuyanaIndonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar is a country in Southeast Asia (Burma)

Namibia

Nepal

Paraguay

Philippines

Reunion

Rwanda

Seyschells

Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa.

South Africa is a country in Africa.

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago is a country in the Caribbean.

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Zambia

Zimbabwe