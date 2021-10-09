The Foreign Office has announced that 51 countries will have their limitations eased.
Some countries’ travel advisories will be withdrawn today, while others’ restrictions will be eased on Monday.
The announcement comes just two days after travel advisories were rescinded for 32 additional nations, including Fiji, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.
Most companies use the list of countries as a basis to deny coverage, thus this will make it much easier for consumers to receive travel insurance.
Following the success of the vaccination deployment, increased understanding of the virus, and improved public health in those destinations, the government is hoping to simplify travel, according to Sky News.
Due of the covid-19 epidemic, travel advice has been issued.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today that more rules will be relaxed, saying that the decision will allow people to “exercise personal responsibility.”
“These upgrades make it easier to go overseas, encouraging trade, tourism, and reuniting friends and families,” she said.
“I am ecstatic that safe travel has reopened, allowing people to take personal responsibility and travel to more areas throughout the world.”
Bahamas
Cameroon
Côte d’Ivoire is a country in West Africa.
Jamaica
Martinique
Palau
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
Western Sahara is a desert in Western Africa.
Angola
Argentina
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa
Chile
Congo, Democratic Republic of
Costa Rica is a country in Central America.
Cuba
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Georgia
GuyanaIndonesia
Lesotho
Malawi
Mexico
Mongolia
Montenegro
Mozambique
Myanmar is a country in Southeast Asia (Burma)
Namibia
Nepal
Paraguay
Philippines
Reunion
Rwanda
Seyschells
Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa.
South Africa is a country in Africa.
Sudan
Suriname
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago is a country in the Caribbean.
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Zambia
Zimbabwe