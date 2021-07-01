The first trans woman has ever graced the cover of the Women’s Institute magazine.

Petra Wenham is the first openly trans person to appear on the front cover of WI Life, the Women’s Institute membership magazine.

Wenham is a speaker and activist who is a member of the Cake and Revolution WI in Suffolk. Some members may have previously met her, as Wenham has been presenting talks to WIs and community groups called “Have you never met a trans woman?” in which she debunks falsehoods and assumptions about trans people.

Her cover story follows Pride Month and Trans Pride 2021, in which trans individuals and allies flocked to London’s streets to demand equal rights for the trans community.

“WI members are not only accepting, but actively supporting and welcoming me to the sisterhood,” Wenham said of her experiences at the WI.

The WI, which was founded in 1915, has long been trans-inclusive, and in the early 2000s, it formally established a policy. “We were happy to interview Petra in the latest edition of WI Life,” said Melissa Green, general secretary of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI). Her efforts as a speaker and activist, educating other members and the general public about the difficulties that trans people face today, is truly amazing.

“At a time when the transgender community is facing intolerance and exclusion, it is critical that trans voices in the WI and society are heard and amplified. We want to be clear that trans women are not only welcome to join the WI, but that they are celebrated and actually enrich our membership and beliefs as a bold and inclusive women’s organization.”

On the WI website, there is a section dedicated to trans members. “Transgender women are welcome to join the WI and participate in all WI events in the same way as any other woman,” the statement adds. The WI provides educational opportunities as well as a forum for women to fight on issues that are important to them and their communities, all while enjoying what it means to be a woman.

