The First Time Jon Bon Jovi Saw Him Perform, His Mother ‘Wanted to Crawl Under the Seats’: ‘It Was Horrible’

Jon Bon Jovi, whose full name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr., is one of rock music’s most important figures.

Aside from founding and fronting the Grammy Award-winning band Bon Jovi, the singer has a long list of acting credits, including roles in films and television episodes such as The West Wing and U-571, and runs his own philanthropic foundation.

Bon Jovi was once an aspiring artist who recently admitted that his first performance was “awful” and embarrassed his mother before becoming a global celebrity.

In 1983, Jon Bon Jovi founded the rock band Bon Jovi.

The Net Worth of Jon Bon Jovi and Why He Will Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

According to Britain’s Love It Loud, Bon Jovi initially learnt to play the guitar when he was seven years old.

This reignited his interest in music, and he began to listen to great artists such as Elton John and Bruce Springsteen. Bon Jovi started his first band, Raze, while still in high school, according to the British news outlet.

According to NJ.com, his next band, the Atlantic City Expressway, had greater popularity, but his major break came in 1980.

According to Biography.com, Jon recorded his first song, Runaway, at his cousin’s studio in 1980, with studio musicians providing back-up. “The song was included on a compilation tape by a local radio station, and it began to receive regular rotation. The success of Runaway attracted [Bon Jovi’s] attention, and he recognized that if he wanted to capitalize on his success, he’d need more than session players.”

He started his own band, Bon Jovi, in 1983, which was promptly signed to a label and published their first album in 1984. The rest, as they say, is history. The band is successful “by whatever criterion used to evaluate a group’s success — ticket sales, awards, branding, chart-topping albums, and consistent global growth,” according to Billboard.

“The band has sold 13 million tickets and grossed approximately $1 billion at the box office since 2000,” he continues… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.