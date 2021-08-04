The first three celebrities to join Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

Judge Shirley Ballas teased news about this year’s line-up for the famous BBC One series the day before yesterday.

Shirley, 60, a ballroom expert and choreographer, joins Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Strictly professional dancer-turned-judge Anton Du Beke on the judging panel.

“You have never seen such celebrities as you are going to see on this specific show,” Shirley told ITV’s Loose Women.

Sarah James, the executive producer of Strictly Come Dancing, was lauded by her, adding, “She simply delights every time, she tweaks here, she tweaks there, she’s outside the box.” She’ll put on a show… just when you think things can’t get any better, they do.”

it was confirmed tonight on The One Show

Due of coronavirus restrictions, last year’s series was filmed without a studio audience, although Ballas expressed hope that an audience would return this year.

The 2021 season will also skip the trip to Blackpool, where an episode will be broadcast live from the historic Tower Ballroom.

Shirley added, “We’re hoping for an audience, but there will be no Blackpool since there aren’t enough change facilities with good social separation backstage.”

“But we’ll still have everything at Elstree, and I’m sure she’s (Sarah James) got plenty more surprises in store…”

“We are ecstatic that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and we know how much audiences are looking forward to receiving their full Strictly fix and witnessing the return of some of the much-loved specials,” Sarah previously stated.

“We are all disappointed that we will not be able to attend Blackpool this year, but we are looking forward to dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom again in the future.”

The program will also welcome four new professional dancers.

They’re competing on Dancing With The Stars. Kai Widdrington from Ireland, Nikita Kuzmin from Let’s Dance Germany, Cameron Lombard from South Africa, and Jowita Przystal, the winner of The Greatest Dancer.

