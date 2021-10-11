The first official poster for ‘Scream’ with Ghostface Mask has been released [photo].

The official Twitter account for “Scream” has released the first official poster for the upcoming film, which depicts the famous Ghostface mask.

Ghostface, the main villain in the “Scream” series, can be seen holding a large blood-stained knife in the poster, which was released on Sunday. The movie’s title is placed in strong white at the bottom of the poster. The official release date is listed below.

“It’s Always Someone You Know. #ScreamMovie – Only in theaters January 14, 2022,” reads the tagline on the poster.

In the comments area, fans expressed their conflicting feelings about the image and the impending film.

While some fans complained that the remake was unnecessary, others defended the film, claiming that it is not a remake but rather a sequel to the fourth installment.

One user even stated that if the original cast, which includes Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette, does not return in the fifth installment, they will lose interest.

Some fans also suggested that the new film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, should be titled “Scream 5” rather than “Scream,” to emphasize that it is a sequel rather than a remake.

The newly published poster has no information about the plot of the film, but based on the caption, the killer is someone familiar to the characters.

Wes Craven directed the first installment of the franchise, which was released in 1996. Its second installment was released a year later, in 1997. The names of the killers were revealed before the film’s release at the time, forcing it to be revised and reshot. It wasn’t until three years later, in 2000, that the third installment was released.

However, it took the franchise 11 years to release the fourth film, which was released in theaters in 2011. The fifth installment will be released next year, after another 11-year wait.

In November of last year, Cox took to Instagram to show off the popular Ghostface mask from the franchise, which was worn by someone who appeared to be cutting her hair in the photo.

Later that month, the actress uploaded a flashback photo with Craven, adding that “Scream” had just concluded production.

Cox will next be seen in the programs “Shining Vale” and “Last Chance U,” and is best recognized for her role as Monica Geller on the hit comedy “Friends.”