The First Live Performances of Led Zeppelin Songs by the Band during the 2007 Reunion

Most people agree that Led Zeppelin perished on September 25, 1980, the same night that John Bonham died. Fans hoped to see Zep’s surviving members perform together at some point in the future. A reunion tour, on the other hand, would necessitate time, devotion, and, most importantly, collaboration from three guys who had gone their separate ways.

In a nutshell, this is why Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones never performed a genuine reunion set before their December 2007 performance at London’s O2 venue. So what pulled them back together with a promise to practice and do it correctly this time? The death of Ahmet Ertegun the prior year.

Ertegun, one of the co-founders of Atlantic Records, was a personal friend of Led Zeppelin (and remained so to Plant in his solo years). The reconstituted Zep did it perfectly at the O2 with Bonham’s son Jason on drums. The ensemble even performed two songs that the original quartet had never performed live before.

In 2007, Led Zeppelin performed ‘Ramble On’ and ‘For Your Life’ live for the first time.

When it came to performing complicated songs live, Led Zeppelin (unlike, say, The Beatles) rarely backed down. As a result, the band decided to tackle a huge, multi-instrument tune like “Stairway to Heaven” (with Page on double-neck guitar and Jones on everything else).

It’s unclear why the band didn’t play “Ramble On” (Led Zeppelin II, 1969) on any of their tours. Regardless, the remaining members of Zep and Bonham didn’t miss the opportunity to perform it in the 2007 reunion show. It was also fascinating to observe how they dealt with the adaption.

The passing on of Page's acoustic guitar sections stands out the most. For all of the lines on "Ramble On," Led Zeppelin's master guitarist went electric. Overall, the technique gave the song a harsher edge.