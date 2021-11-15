‘The First Lady’: Everything You Need to Know About Showtime’s Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt Series

“The First Lady,” a new Showtime series about some of the most powerful women who worked in the White House’s East Wing, is set to premiere soon.

Season 1 of the anthology series will include Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play past first women Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford, respectively.

According to Showtime, the new series will “pull back the veil on three unique, intriguing women’s personal and political lives, chronicling their paths to Washington via interconnecting tales wit