The firing of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may cause alarm among Liverpool fans.

Manchester United confirmed the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning, becoming the latest club to break ways with a club great.

The decision came after Watford’s 4-1 thrashing the day before, although the pressure had been building for some time.

Solskjaer was first appointed on an interim basis in December 2018, but his performance and status as a club legend gained him a permanent post a few months later.

Despite being given one of the most coveted jobs in football, the Norwegian’s managerial experience was limited to two spells with Molde and only eight months with Cardiff City in 2014, when his team finished bottom of the Premier League table and was relegated to the Championship.

A similar story unfolded at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, albeit Frank Lampard was only in command of his previous team for 18 months.

With just over a year at Derby County under his belt, the ex-Premier League midfielder’s CV was even smaller than Solskjaer’s.

After taking over in July of last year, the 43-year-old was fired in January of this year after a terrible run of play in which his team won only two of their eight Premier League games.

With Lampard’s brief and lackluster tenure at Chelsea and Solskjaer’s long but unsatisfactory three years at United, some Liverpool fans are naturally anxious about the potential of Steven Gerrard taking leadership of the club in the future.

The thought of potentially tarnishing his legacy as a player is impossible to contemplate.

Taking leadership of a club for which you’ve played, in Gerrard’s case the club for which he’s spent his whole playing career, is unquestionably risky.

But, thankfully for the present Aston Villa manager, his managerial CV will already be much stronger than his competitors by the time the Liverpool position becomes a consideration.

Rangers won their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 under his leadership, ending Celtic’s nine-year reign of terror in the league.

Despite having only a year of coaching experience, his incredible journey in Scotland saw him take a failing Rangers side and turn them into title winners over the course of three years.