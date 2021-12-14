The film ‘Squid Game’ has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

After winning a trophy at the Gotham Awards last month, “Squid Game” has now gotten three nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, and Best Supporting Actor nominations were given to the hit Korean mini-series.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the winners at a live ceremony at Goldenglobes.com and on the Golden Globes Youtube channel on Monday, hosted by HFPA President Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The candidates for the annual Golden Globe Awards were also revealed by the HFPA.

“Squid Game” is up against “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” and “Succession” for the Best Television Series award.

Lee Jung-Jae is up against Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for “Succession,” Billy Porter for “Pose,” and Omar Sy for “Lupin” in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series category.

O Yeong-Su is nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass for “The Morning Show,” Kieran Culkin for “Succession,” and Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso” for “The Morning Show.”

“Squid Game” won the Breakthrough Series – Long Format prize at the 31st Annual Gotham Awards last month.

The Golden Globes Awards were marred by controversy this year due to a lack of diversity and unethical behavior, prompting NBC to abandon the show in 2022. Several other major studios and celebrities have committed not to engage with the HFPA until it implements reforms.

One of the criticisms leveled at the HFPA is that it has no Black members among its almost 100 members. The group was also accused of receiving expensive presents in order to sway voting for the awards, as well as other unethical conduct. Since then, the HFPA’s foundation has prohibited gifts and restricted paid travel. It has also revised its by-laws and diversified its ranks.

Variety quoted Hoehne as adding, "For the past eight months, we have worked diligently as an organization to be better." "We now have a total of 21 new members." The most extensive and diverse in our 79-year existence. They've offered not only a new perspective, but also ideas that will help us progress."