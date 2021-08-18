The fight between Sadio Mane and Naby Keita could give Liverpool a boost in January.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw has been done, and Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will face off in the competition.

Liverpool will bid farewell to Mohamed Salah, Mane, and Keita when they represent their respective countries between January 9 and February 6, a year later than intended owing to COVID-19 issues.

Within the next four weeks, Liverpool will play two Premier League games, hosting newly promoted Brentford on January 15 and traveling to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on January 22.

The third-round of the FA Cup, which is expected to take place on the weekend of January 8 and 9, is another match the trio will miss.

Mane and Keita will compete for Senegal and Guinea, respectively, in Group B of the competition, which might lead to either player returning to Liverpool sooner than expected.

The top two teams will progress to the competition’s knockout stage, while the best four third-placed teams will also advance.

In this group, Senegal will be the favorites to advance, with Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Guinea vying for a spot in the next round.

Salah will try to help Egypt advance from Group D, which also includes Nigeria, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

The last AFCON, which took place in June and July of this year, benefited Liverpool significantly because no fixtures were missed, whereas the 2017 event did not.

Mane missed seven games for Liverpool at the 2017 African Cup of Nations, with the Reds competing in important EFL Cup, FA Cup, and Premier League matches.

Because of the hot weather in the host country of Cameroon in June and July, the organizers of the 2021 tournament decided to transfer it from the summer to the winter.

In January 2020, Klopp reacted to the news by telling reporters, “The African Cup of Nations being moved back to January is, for us, a catastrophe.”

“Obviously, we will not sell Sadio, Mo, or Naby now because they have a tournament in January and February. However, if you.” “The summary comes to an end.”