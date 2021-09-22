The Fight Between Luffy, Momo, and Yamato Against Kaido Is Highlighted In ‘One Piece’ 1026 Spoilers.

The tenth chapter of “One Piece” is another explosive one. The highlights of Luffy, Momonosuke, and Yamato’s epic battle against The Emperor of the Sea Kaido will be featured in the future manga edition, according to the newest set of spoilers.

Fans already have a sense of what the upcoming chapter will be like thanks to an early batch of spoilers provided by community insiders. The Mega battle on the roof of the Skull Dome appears to be continuing in “One Piece” 1026.

Kaido will use his Bolo Breath attack on Kozuki Momonosuke at some point during this match. Oden’s son will manage to avoid it and bite Kaido in retribution.

Momo’s unexpected strike will inflict Kaido excruciating pain, causing him to writhe and cry in agony.

According to the previews, the one-on-one duel between Kaido and Luffy will be one of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming chapter. The Supreme King Haki’s Color will be used by the two fighters on the roof to attack each other.

The strikes will be so powerful, according to “One Piece” 1026 spoilers, that they would split the sky in half without ever touching it.

Apart from that, the next manga episode is said to focus on Jack and Prospero’s battle with Nekomamushi and Inuarashi.

Because the moon will be obscured by clouds at first, the minks will lose their Sulong form. The moon will eventually become visible again, allowing Oden’s vassals to reclaim their former glory.

Jack the Drought and Charlotte Prospero will eventually be defeated by Nekomamushi and Inuarashi. Regrettably, this is the end of the spoilers.

With Jack defeated, the Minks will finally be able to avenge Zou’s death at the hands of Kaido’s Calamity. It also means that after defeating Tobi Roppo, Kaido will only have two powerful minions left: King and Queen.

Despite the fact that Kaido and Big Mom are allies, the latter is now engaged in a battle with Law and Kid. And it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious from that tumultuous war.

The 1026th episode of “One Piece” will be released on Sunday. The title of the next chapter is said to be “The Decisive Battle.”

Fans interested in reading the manga can do so on Viz Media or Manga Plus.