The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is a “delicate situation,” according to Ludacris.

Ludacris has spoken out on his former castmate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s feud with his “Fast and Furious” co-star Vin Diesel.

While the 44-year-old “Act a Fool” rapper is aware of the conflict between Diesel and Johnson, he says he will stay out of it and prefers to let the “two adult men” settle it on their own.

“All I can say is that, from what I hear, those are two mature guys,” Ludacris told Us Weekly on Monday while promoting his Moose Toys relationship. “I believe The Rock has said something about it, and I’m not going to speak for any of them. So, because it’s a delicate circumstance, I’d leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way.” The conflict between Diesel and Johnson began in 2016 on the set of the eighth movie of the franchise, “The Fate of the Furious.” In a since-deleted social media post at the time, the former professional wrestler wrote: “My female co-stars are consistently fantastic, and I adore them. My male co-stars, on the other hand, are a very different story. Some act like true professionals and stand-up guys, while others don’t.” Johnson didn’t identify anyone, but many assumed he was referring to Diesel, who co-starred with him in “Fast Five,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and “Fast & Furious 7.” Johnson allegedly wrote the remark because he was dissatisfied with Diesel’s lack of professionalism. Diesel arrived late on set during their 100-day Atlanta shoot. Dwayne’s post is said to have sparked a heated debate between him and Diesel. The studio was compelled to undertake damage control in order to continue production, but it was difficult to reunite the two.

By 2017, Diesel seems to have moved on from the conflict, posting a photo of himself with Johnson on Instagram with the caption, “Brotherhood… and all its intricacies.”

The “Black Adam” singer stated earlier this month that he regretted writing the article and made their quarrel public.

He told Vanity Fair, “It wasn’t my greatest day, sharing that.” “That was something I shouldn’t have said. Because, at the end of the day, it’s incompatible with my DNA. That’s something I don’t talk about. And I keep that kind of nonsense out of the public eye. They don’t need to be aware of this. That’s why I said it wasn’t the best day of my life.” Johnson stated he would return for “F9,” which was released earlier this year, but didn’t. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.