The festive season begins with a drag brunch at the Liverpool boutique.

To kick off the holiday season, a Liverpool store is offering a family-friendly Christmas drag queen brunch.

On Saturday, December 4, local drag superstars Filla Crack and Pretentious Dross will perform two special brunch sittings on the top floor of Lush Liverpool Spa in Liverpool One, bringing their campy humor and artsy couture.

On Saturday, alcoholic beverages will be available, while Sunday’s event will be alcohol-free and suited for the entire family.

Filla and Dross will offer performances, activities, and product creating to get everyone in the festive spirit, set within Lush’s enchanting snow fairy Christmas display floor.

Meanwhile, vegan bagels and doughnuts from Liverpool’s The Bagelry will be served, as well as vegan, sustainable, and health-conscious prosecco from ThinK Wine.

Filla, who takes her drag name after iconic singer Cilla Black, hopes the brunch event proves that drag can be entertaining for the whole family in Liverpool.

“The art of drag has been around for many years and should be accessible to everyone in its contemporary day expression,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Venues are improving their physical accessibility, but not their ability to cater to people of all ages, particularly same-sex parents or those with a chosen family who can’t take their children to see a drag queen perform.

“Lush agreed to keep it PG, which is why I was so excited. Imagine a pantomime gone crazy – the adults will have a great time, and the youngsters will love all the glitter!” Lush Liverpool Spa shop manager Sandra Byrne said: “We’ve always worked hard to make sure our store is a place where everyone is welcome. We’ve learnt that building a safe space is a continuous process, and we’re always working hard to make sure our store is a place where everyone is welcome.

“We’re spreading the magic this Christmas by throwing a drag brunch on our very pink, very amazing snow fairy floor. Consider drag, scousers, Lush, locality, and the color pink.” There is a place at our table for everyone, regardless of who you are or where you came from. “Tickets are available. “Summary concludes.”