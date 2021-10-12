‘The Feels’ is the second time a K-Pop group has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following in the footsteps of BTS and Blackpink, another K-pop group, Twice, is making waves in the United States after debuting on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Twice’s first English song, “The Feels,” was released on October 1 and marks the group’s first foray into the foreign market. Twice’s song is her first to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100. It is ranked 83rd.

This week, “The Feels” remains at the top of the most-watched music videos on YouTube. Since its debut on the platform, The Son has received over 64 million views.

The music video, which follows Twice’s group idea, depicts a colorful and youthful feel and conveys the story of young females having fun at prom. “Uh, I’m so interested /’Bout ya boy, want to keep it cool /But I know whenever you move,” the girls sang. Got me frozen, I get so shy, it’s clear (Sure, yeah) / Catching feels like butterflies/Would I hit bullseye if I said what’s on my mind? (Woo) / / / / / / / / / / “Aim and fire (Fire!) I’m ready.” Twice before, the Korean songs “More & More” and “I Can’t Stop Me” have been released in English. The K-pop group’s first full English song since their debut in 2015, “The Feels,” is from their third full album, “Formula of Love: O+T= According to Soompi, the song also debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales chart this week, becoming Twice the second K-pop girl group to do so after Blackpink. “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” (a collaboration between Blackpink and Selena Gomez) were previously in the top 5 on Billboard’s Digital Songs sales chart.

According to Billboard, “The Feels” is also at No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. list, with 50.9 million streams and 8,800 sold copies outside of the United States.

The song also charted at No. 80 in the UK’s Top 100 singles list. According to AllKpop, it also debuted at No. 16 on the UK Official Independent Singles Chart Top 50.

Twice’s initial entry into the foreign market was successful thanks to the group’s large audience, despite one of its members’ extended absence due to mental health concerns. Jeongyeon is taking a break from her schedule due to “panic and psychological worry,” according to a statement released by JYP Entertainment on the group’s official fan page in August.