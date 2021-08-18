The federal trial of R. Kelly has begun; the singer is accused of sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Wednesday, the first day of R. Kelly’s federal trial is set to begin. Racketeering, sex trafficking of women and girls, and sexual exploitation of youngsters are among the charges leveled against the 54-year-old.

Kelly, whose true name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, will face charges of conducting a criminal organization in which he and a partner recruited minor females for sex in Federal District Court in Brooklyn.

Kelly’s lawyer, Thomas Farinella, told CNN that his client’s defense team will submit evidence that refutes the prosecution’s claims.

“At this time, the public has only heard one side of the story in this case, but that will soon change. In a statement, Farinella added, “We look forward to the truth and facts coming to light as the defense continues to robustly defend Mr. Kelly.”

“After all, the RICO ‘Enterprise’ is built on a patchwork of independent relationships and events that the government is attempting to pass off as silk.”

According to reports, the investigation would center on six women, three of whom were minors when Kelly recruited them.

Kelly is accused of crimes such as forced labor, child pornography production, and failing to inform his sexual partners about his sexually transmitted diseases. The jury is expected to see evidence and hear testimony linking him to crimes such as forced labor, child pornography production, and kidnapping.

A judge determined that because to COVID-19 restrictions, the public and members of the press will not be allowed in the Brooklyn court.

Five women, seven men, and six alternates will make up the jury. The trial will last between six and eight weeks. Kelly is also charged with federal sex crimes in Chicago and state sex crimes in Minnesota and Illinois.