The ‘fantastic’ candle holders are popular among Next customers, yet some have the same question.

Next has made a splash with a set of candles and reed diffusers with a unique design.

The shop posted an image of the collection to its Instagram page, which sparked a lot of interest.

The house perfumes come in an ornament designed like the ‘human form,’ according to Next.

Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service is handing out tens of thousands of free chocolate bars this holiday season.

“They just manufacture smells!” Next captioned a photo to its 2.2 million Instagram followers. Top tip We believe that after use, these diffuser holders will make an excellent vase.”

On the Next website, the Fragranced Reed Diffusers cost £15 or £22, depending on size.